Jets Pair Garrett Wilson With Star Prospect In Latest Draft Prediction
Recently, OnSi put together a mock draft consisting of every first-round pick with analysis from a multitude of contributors. As a contributor for the New York Jets, I landed on the clock with the No. 7 pick in the first round.
Before the Jets were up, Shedeur Sanders, Mason Graham, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Ashton Jeanty were off the board.
When the Jets landed on the clock at pick No. 7, I predicted they would draft Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
New York is expected to cut ties with wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard this offseason. These two moves will likely come following the Jets' decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While New York could target a wide receiver or two in free agency, taking one in the draft makes more sense, especially if it can land the top player in the position. McMillan is exactly that.
Last season, the Arizona wide out reeled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight receiving toucheowns. The 6-foot-5 junior was constantly a matchup nightmare for college cornerbacks and that trend will continue in the NFL.
McMillan has excellent hands and one of the best catch radiuses in recent draft memory. He has the ability to win the contested catches while also being a threat after the catch.
While the Jets are looking for a quarterback of the future, solidifying a great option opposite of Garrett Wilson would be an excellent choice for New York and its future.
More NFL: Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Replace Jets' Aaron Rodgers With $160 Million Star