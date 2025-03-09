Jets Reuniting With Breakout Star On $45 Million Deal
The New York Jets have already lost some serious talent this offseason but they are keeping at least one of their internal stars.
New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood was one of the team's most intriguing free agents but he isn't going anywhere. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sherwood is returning to New York on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.
"Another deal: LB Jamien Sherwood is returning to the Jets on a three-year deal for $45 million with $30M fully guaranteed on the deal negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey," Schefter said.
Sherwood is a big piece to bring back. He's just 25 years old and was one of the best linebackers in football overall in 2024. He was given a big opportunity and made the most of it. He played in all 17 games with the Jets and finished the year with 158 total tackles, a league-leading 98 solo tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, 10 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
He went from three starts in 2023 to 16 starts in 2024. Clearly, the Jets see a lot in him to the point where they handed him a large new deal before he could even hit the open market officially. Free agency will kick off on Monday but the Jets were able to get Sherwood's deal done before other teams could start getting in the bidding.
The offseason is heating up and the Jets are keeping one of their top defensive players.
