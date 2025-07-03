Jets Player ‘Maligned’ By Fans Set To Have Big 2025 Role
Due to thin roster depth, a New York Jets player vilified by fans is nonetheless set to play a significant role in 2025.
The arrival of GM Darren Mougey, head coach Aaron Glenn, and a handful of other new coaches has turned over a new leaf in New York, and with that has come a ton of roster changes, starting at the quarterback position but not ending there.
Still, it’s not like every player from the pre-Glenn era was traded away, even with at least one of these players representing an asset fans are tired of. The Jet Press’ Justin Fried recently discussed the situation.
“Jets fans have been hoping for genuine changes to the team's roster personnel,” Fried wrote.
“That includes moving on from players the old regime seemingly overvalued despite consistent struggles. At the top of that list for many fans is defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.”
“Once seen as a promising mid-round gem, Clemons has quickly become one of the most maligned players on the roster. His on-field performance has fallen well short of expectations, while his extracurricular antics became a weekly source of frustration.”
“Still, despite everything, Clemons likely isn't going anywhere. Jets fans should start preparing for that reality.”
Clemons was effective for the Jets during the first two seasons of his career (2022 and 2023), mostly because he was operating in a part-time role. But when injuries thrust Clemons into a starting job in 2024, “everything unraveled,” according to Fried.
“The results were disastrous. Clemons posted a brutal 50.6 PFF grade, ranking 114th out of 119 qualified edge defenders. His 46.6 run defense grade and 55.2 pass rush grade were evidence that he struggled in essentially every phase of the game.”
“Despite his awful 2024 season, he’s virtually guaranteed a roster spot this year,” Fried continued. “Unless something changes, he’s poised to enter the season as the top backup defensive end behind Will McDonald and a recovering Jermaine Johnson."
“The Jets' defensive end depth chart is razor thin.”
“So, despite being one of the least popular players among the fan base, Clemons remains a temporary fixture on the roster. … He’s going to play a big role again in 2025, possibly a bigger one than anyone wants to admit.”
Clemons, 27, was the Jets’ fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.
He’s tallied 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his career thus far.
Perhaps new leadership in New York will be able to get something out of Clemons that was missing during the Robert Saleh era. But Fried doesn’t sound optimistic.
