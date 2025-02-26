Jets Players Drop Scathing Review Of Woody Johnson In 2025 NFLPA Report Card
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has had his share of ups and downs at the helm, but his popularity in the team facility might never be lower than it is right now.
The NFL Players Association came out with its yearly organizational report cards on Tuesday, and nearly everything about the Jets' reviews was negative. And Johnson himself was on the receiving end of the most negative criticism.
Overall, the Jets ranked 29th out of 32 NFL teams when taking factors into consideration such as facilities, staff, treatment of families, travel, and of course, ownership. They were 21st in last year's version of the report.
Johnson was singled out as the biggest culprit, with the NFLPA citing players expressing their concerns about properly investing in team facilities and neglecting to help foster a positive culture. And while his players rated him a B- at this time last year, Johnson was the only owner in the league to receive an "F" grade in the 2025 report cards.
"Unsurprisingly, when asked what needs the most improvement, players overwhelmingly point to the food program, although they are complimentary of their new dietitian," the report read.
"They also cite perceived top leadership issues, with some describing issues as “top-down problems.” The Jets' ownership grade dropped from a B- to an F, with Woody Johnson receiving the league’s lowest owner score for contributing to a positive team culture."
Not only was Johnson the only "F" recipient, but only four other teams ranked their owners as "D" or worse (New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Carolina Panthers).
According to the report, Johnson received an average score of 5.58 out of 10 in perceived willingness to invest in the facilities, the worst of any owner. He also ranked dead last in contributing to a positive team culture, and second-to-last in commitment to "building a competitive team."
As the Jets attempt to instill a new winning culture under head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, Johnson remains at the center of the league's longest playoff drought. If they're going to succeed in 2025, the Jets may believe they're doing it in spite of their owner.
