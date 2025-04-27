Jets Playmaker Has 'Rare' Talent, Per Ex-NFL Head Coach
The New York Jets made a handful of moves this weekend in the National Football League Draft.
It was a wild weekend and New York made some great moves and one that seemingly has been underrated right away was the selection of Gerogia receiver Arian Smith with the No. 110 pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
He had 817 receiving yards in 2024 for Georgia across 14 games. He had 48 catches and four touchdowns over that stretch across what was undoubtedly the best season of his college career. Smith has blistering speed, but had a handful of drops in 2024. He's someone that has all of the potential in the world, but now it will be up to the Jets in unlocking him.
Although the move hasn't been widely praised -- Pro Football Focus even called it one of the biggest reaches of the draft -- there has been some love for it. Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden recently talked about Smith and called him "rare."
"This guy can roll man," Gruden said. "I know he has some drops, but I've seen this guy working his ass off. This guy can change directions, he has rare acceleration, he can do the one thing you can't coach man: he can rip the top off & he will strike fear in people. I know what I'm getting. I'm getting an everyday worker that's gonna get better & better & better & when he comes into his own...Arian Smith is my guy."
That's a stamp of approval at the very least.
