Jets Playmaker Hints At New-Look Offense
The New York Jets’ offense is going to look different in 2025.
Last year, the Jets had the fewest rushing attempts of any team in the NFL. That’s clearly going to change. Justin Fields is one of the top dual-threat options in the game. On top of this, New York has a dynamic running back room led by Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.
With an improved offensive line as well, the running game should be in really good shape.
So, how are things going to look different? Allen shed some light on New York’s new-look offense, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.
"Hopefully I have a very heavy role in this offense and I can play my game," Allen said. "In terms of the offense, you know, it's very similar to what we did my freshman year at Wisconsin. So, it's very familiar. For me, it feels very natural. So, I'm excited.
"Our scheme is based around wide zone, so I don't know if we'll run more power, but we've done a little bit of it. But all of us, it doesn't matter what run they call, we're going to run it and we're going to run it to the best of our ability. So, it's all about finishing the run, no matter what the scheme is. But I can run in any scheme, I can run any ... power, zone, duo, whatever the case is. So yeah, I think there'll be a good mix of both."
Allen had 334 rushing yards as a rookie on just 92 carries. He also had 148 receiving yards on 19 catches. It's a pretty safe bet that all of those numbers will be higher in 2025.