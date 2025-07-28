Jets RB Quietly Placed On Reserve/Retired List
It seems like a New York Jets running back is calling it a career.
Jets team reporter Eric Allen shared that New York is placing 24-year-old running back Zach Evans on the reserve/retired list.
"The Jets placed RB Zach Evans on the reserve/retried list," Allen shared. "Evans (5-11, 211) signed a reserve/futures contract with the Green & White on Jan. 6. He played 10 games for the Rams last season and rushed 9 times for 19 yards before joining the Jets' practice squad on Dec. 18. A sixth-round pick (No. 215 overall) of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft, Evans played collegiately at TCU and Ole Miss."
Evans is just 24 years old and was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 10 games that season with Los Angeles with most of his playing time coming on the special teams. Evans did have nine carries for 19 rushing yards, though.
Evans had 936 rushing yards in his final collegiate season in 2022 with Ole Miss. He was cut by the Rams after one season before spending time on the practice squad. After another release, he joined the Jets' practice squad last year. Evans signed a reserve/future deal with New York back in January but now is being placed on the reserve/retired list.
No matter what comes next, hopefully he finds what he is looking for in his next chapter.