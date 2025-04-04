Jets Predicted To Bring LSU Legend To New York
The New York Jets have a clear need right now for the offense.
New York had a solid tight end over the last few years in Tyler Conklin. He's no longer a part of the franchise, though. Conklin signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. The Jets landed Stone Smartt, but he's more of a No. 2 tight end.
Recently, there's been a lot of mock draft chatter linking New York to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. He's arguably the top tight end in the draft class and likely will be available at No. 7 when the Jets make their first selection.
The Athletic's Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt released a seven-round mock draft for New York and predicted that New York will go in a different direction in the first round, but use its second-round pick to select tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU.
"The Jets’ wide receiver and tight end groups around Garrett Wilson look, on paper, like one of the worst in the NFL," Rosenblatt said. "They simply can’t afford to come out of the first two rounds with anything less than one pass-catcher — and two would honestly be defensible. Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, Malachi Corley, Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt simply won’t cut it if the Jets want to put Fields in the best possible position to succeed.
"This is one of the better tight end classes in a long time and Taylor has the talent to step in immediately as a top target for Fields. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Taylor graded as a first-round prospect, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him just outside of the Top 32 (at No. 37). Taylor is a big (6-5, 255), athletic move tight end who can contribute as a run blocker. His ceiling is higher than any tight end the Jets have employed in a while. Among 35 tight ends with at least 50 targets, Taylor had the best drop rate (1.8 percent) in FBS."
Taylor is one of the best tight ends in LSU history. He had the most catches by a tight end in LSU history with 129 and also the most receiving yards at 1,308. Warren has gotten much more buzz, but Taylor would be a great addition as well. Bolstering the offensive line and tight end position in the first two rounds of the draft would be a pretty big win.
