Jets Predicted To Cut 37-Year-Old Former First-Team All Pro After June 1
The New York Jets might be planning on cutting two veterans after June 1, and one of the two might come as a surprise to fans.
Most Jets supporters are well aware that wide receiver Allen Lazard is likely to be released or traded. But while discussing the Lazard situation on Wednesday during a new episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast, ESPN’s Rich Cimini mentioned another possible cut candidate for the Jets after June 1.
“I would try to find a way to keep Allen Lazard, but I don’t think that’s gonna happen,” Cimini said.
“I think they’re probably gonna cut him after June 1. Now you’re thinking, why didn’t they just make him a June 1 cut already? Well, you’re only allowed two of those designations before June 1, and they used it on Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley. So now you literally have to wait until June 1 to make a guy a June 1 cut, and if they do that with Lazard, they would save $11 million on this year’s cap as opposed to $6.6 (million), and then they would be able to spread it over two years.”
“I think Greg Zuerlein, a kicker, is another June 1 possibility.”
Zuerlein, 37, has been with the Jets since 2022. He’s also kicked for the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in his career.
Zuerlein was the NFL scoring leader in 2017 with the Rams, a year he also picked up a Pro Bowl and First-team All-Pro selection.
Zuerlein might be on the decline, however, as he experienced a down year in 2024 with New York. Zuerlein connected on a career-low 60.0 percent of his kicks (9-for-15) while going 13-for-14 on extra points.
In Zuerlein’s defense, he battled injuries throughout the campaign. He was placed on injured reserve on October 30 with a left knee issue that never really went away, allowing him to play in only eight games in 2024.
It’ll be interesting to see how GM Darren Mougey handles Zuerlein once June 1 rolls around.
