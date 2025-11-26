Jets’ Trade Deadline Steal Could Be Back in 2026

The New York Jets' wide receiver room arguably is in a significantly better position overall than it was at the beginning of the season.

At the beginning of the season, the only guaranteed option for the Jets was Garrett Wilson. Outside of him, there were questions with everyone. Allen Lazard was a trade candidate for months, but stuck around. Arian Smith flashed speed throughout the summer, but would the rookie get a big role? Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson are veterans who were viewed as options for the passing game. The Jets also obviously cut ties with former third-round pick Malachi Corley before the season as well.

It's been a long season, but the receiver room has gotten a facelift. New York added 2024 second-round pick Adonai Mitchell in the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts and John Metchie III from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Michael Carter II trade.

The Jets have playmakers fans can be excited about

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets wide reciever John Metchie III (3) runs after making a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Mitchell has two seasons of control left on his rookie deal. Metchie will be a restricted free agent after the season. On the bright side, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said "both should be back" next year.

"But (Darren Mougey’s) best work as GM has come on the trade market — and that’s not even factoring in the haul he got in trading away Sauce Gardner and (Quinnen Williams)," Rosenblatt wrote. "Mougey got (Harrison Phillips) (and a seventh-round pick) in exchange for a couple of sixth-rounders. He got defensive tackle Jowon Briggs by swapping a sixth for a seventh. He got cornerback Jarvis Brownlee for a late-round pick swap. All three of those players look like keepers, and all will be back in 2026 at reasonable rates. Wide receivers John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell — throw-ins from the Michael Carter and Gardner trades — have flashed potential, too, and both should be back next year."

Metchie has played in three games for the Jets so far and has 10 catches on 11 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell has just three catches on 13 targets for 52 yards, but has shown that he can get open, at least.

Mitchell is under team control, so it's not shocking Rosenblatt would say this about him. Metchie will be a restricted free agent, so it's not as much of a guarantee that he will be back, but it's positive to see a prominent insider say something like this, especially after back-to-back big games for the 25-year-old.

Metchie has looked like a trade deadline steal over the last two weeks specifically. He hauled in three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. That game, Metchie was the only receiver who seemingly could make something happen in the game. Against the Baltimore Ravens, he hauled in a game-high six receptions for 65 yards and another touchdown. In comparison, he had four catches for 18 yards total in seven games with the Eagles. Now, he looks like a key piece for the Jets' offense.

If next season's receiver room starts with Wilson, Metchie, and Mitchell, they could really be on to something.

