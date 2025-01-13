Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With $140 Million Superstar Alongside Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are likely going to move on from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers this winter. Rodgers could either retire or sign a short-term deal with a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns.
But Rodgers isn't the only player New York will be moving on from this offseason.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently predicted the Jets would cut ties with one of Rodgers' best friends and longtime teammates, Davante Adams.
"To keep Adams, the Jets would have to get him to agree to a major contract restructure that would decrease his cap hit," Fried wrote. "If Adams doesn't want to play for the Jets in 2025, he can simply refuse to restructure his deal, forcing the Jets to either pay him his current contract (they wouldn't) or release him.
"The latter is the expected outcome if Rodgers leaves. As for Adams, it's possible he will choose to follow Rodgers to his next destination, but he might also be looking to join a playoff contender. Either way, the Jets won't be that team."
It seems like the odds of Adams playing another snap in a Jets uniform is closer to zero. We could see these odds shoot up if the Jets opt to keep Rodgers for another run at the Super Bowl.
Either way, Adams and Rodgers would need to restructure their contracts quite a bit in order to stay in the Big Apple going forward. It's unlikely New York chooses that path.
