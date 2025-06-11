Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Offseason Signing
The New York Jets made a lot of beneficial moves during the offseason, but everybody has seemed to focus on the blockbuster moves like signing Justin Fields, cutting Aaron Rodgers, or hiring Aaron Glenn as the team's new head coach.
But the Jets made a few under the radar moves that look pretty good already. Still, not everybody is sold on the Jets' offseason.
Bryce Lazenby of Sporting News recently suggested the Jets could cut ties with veteran defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi. New York signed Nnadi to a one-year deal a few months ago.
"Derrick Nnadi was brought in on a one-year deal this offseason to bolster the defensive line depth. The Jets have been desperately trying to find a reliable producer to pair with Quinnen Williams, and the hope is that Nnadi can be that person," Lazenby wrote. "Nnadi wasn't the team's only addition on the defensive line, though.
"Byron Cowart and Jay Tufele were also brought in, and it wouldn't be surprising to see either veteran impress more than Nnadi this summer. Cutting Nnadi wouldn't free up much cap space, but it would allow the Jets to give chances to younger guys like Phidarian Mathis and Leonard Taylor III."
Cutting Nnadi would make close to zero sense for the Jets. It would save some money, but that's money the Jets committed to spending on him a few months ago. If they wanted to save that money, they wouldn't have given it to him.
Nnadi will likely get a chance to prove himself before the other players in the defensive line room. The veteran has been solid in his NFL career and there's no reason to think he can't be a solid rotational piece for New York.
