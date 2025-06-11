Jets Fan Favorite Defensive End Tabbed 'Player To Watch'
The New York Jets have made a plethora of exciting moves this offseason but it doesn't seem like they're done.
As we move from the offseason to minicamp and the preseason, there are a lot of fringe roster players to keep an eye on in New York. This preseason could spell the end of a few players' tenure with the team.
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently listed fringe roster player Micheal Clemons as a "bubble player to watch" at the Jets minicamp.
"It’s still a bit of a shock that Clemons is on the roster given how poorly he played last year," Moffett wrote. "He was undisciplined, got manhandled by opposing linemen and let's not forget his antics off the field. He was absent from last week's OTA's with Glenn simply saying that they weren't mandatory. That doesn't sound like a coach who is very confident in the player nor excited for what he may be able to bring to the defense.
"The odds are stacked against Clemons as he's done little to nothing in four seasons in New York. Once a fan favorite, he's now hanging on by a thread and will need nothing short of a flawless preseason to remain with the team."
Clemons has struggled with the Jets as of late. His off the field antics will make it even easier to cut ties with him if he doesn't impress during the preseason.
The defensive lineman has a short leash with the Jets. He will need to be impressive over the next few months or New York is going to release him.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Takes High Road When Asked About Steelers, Jets