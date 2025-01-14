Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With $44 Million Top Aaron Rodgers Target

Could Aaron Rodgers and his top targets be headed out of New York?

Zach Pressnell

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Allen Lazard of the Jets scored a TD in the first half on a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The New York Jets may be looking to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The veteran signal caller is 41 years old and New York may want to get younger at the position.

The Jets could sign a free agent like Justin Fields or opt to select a young quarterback in the draft. But either way, it seems like Rodgers' time in a Jets uniform is coming to an end which could spell the end for other Jets players, too.

Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently predicted the Jets would cut ties with wide receiver Allen Lazard alongside Rodgers this offseason. Fried went as far as to call it a "formality" that New York cuts Lazard if it moves on from Rodgers.

"Lazard is a Rodgers merchant whose inconsistent hands make him a liability more often than an asset. He's under contract for over $13 million in 2025 and 2026, but the Jets can release him this offseason and save $6.6 million and $8.8 million over the next two years, respectively," Fried wrote. "
The Jets have been counting down the days to cut Lazard since halfway through his first season with the team. With Rodgers now expected to leave, this one is basically a formality."

It would make sense for New York to move on from Lazard alongside Rodgers. When the Jets signed the pass catcher, it seemed to only be because of Rodgers. With him likely headed off the roster, Lazard could shortly follow him.

