Popular Jets Potential QB Target Predicted To Sign For $100 Million
The New York Jets may be looking to turn the page to a new era of football this offseason. They've already fired their head coach and general manager in the last year. They could look to cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers as well.
Rodgers wasn't particularly bad in 2024. In fact, he put together one of the better quarterback seasons in Jets history. But he's 41 years old and New York could still be looking to move on from him in favor of an option with a bit less baggage.
There are a few popular options to replace Rodgers if the Jets opt to cut ties.
ESPN's Dan Graziano recently spoke on the free agent market for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is a popular rumored target of the Jets this offseason if they look to move on from Rodgers.
"The Steelers like Wilson, and they aren't thrilled about the other options they'll have on the offseason quarterback market," Graziano said. "If Wilson will take a deal similar to the three-year, $100 million deal Baker Mayfield got from the Buccaneers this past year, he could stick around for a while."
Wilson is set to be one of the better quarterbacks in a bad crop of free-agent signal callers. Either way, it might not make sense for the Jets to cut Rodgers and turn around to give Wilson nine figures over three years.
If the Jets aren't willing to pay that number for him, there's like a team desperate enough in the league to do so.
