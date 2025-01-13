Jets Country

Popular Jets Potential QB Target Predicted To Sign For $100 Million

The Jets may need to spend a lot of money to find a new quarterback.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets may be looking to turn the page to a new era of football this offseason. They've already fired their head coach and general manager in the last year. They could look to cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers as well.

Rodgers wasn't particularly bad in 2024. In fact, he put together one of the better quarterback seasons in Jets history. But he's 41 years old and New York could still be looking to move on from him in favor of an option with a bit less baggage.

There are a few popular options to replace Rodgers if the Jets opt to cut ties.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently spoke on the free agent market for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is a popular rumored target of the Jets this offseason if they look to move on from Rodgers.

"The Steelers like Wilson, and they aren't thrilled about the other options they'll have on the offseason quarterback market," Graziano said. "If Wilson will take a deal similar to the three-year, $100 million deal Baker Mayfield got from the Buccaneers this past year, he could stick around for a while."

Wilson is set to be one of the better quarterbacks in a bad crop of free-agent signal callers. Either way, it might not make sense for the Jets to cut Rodgers and turn around to give Wilson nine figures over three years.

If the Jets aren't willing to pay that number for him, there's like a team desperate enough in the league to do so.

More NFL: Jets Named Potential Landing Spot For Legendary Coach In Blockbuster Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News