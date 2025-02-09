Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Aaron Rodgers In Shocking New Report

The Jets are seemingly moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is hugged by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) after the game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jets held off the Jaguars 32-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is hugged by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) after the game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jets held off the Jaguars 32-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a massive decision to make with their veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

New York went 5-12 in Rodgers' first healthy season with the team, but he's under contract again in 2025. There are a lot of experts predicting he won't return to the team next year, but Rodgers may be New York's best option.

NFL FOX insider Jay Glazer recently reported the Jets had made their minds up with Rodgers. Instead of bringing him back in an attempt to win a Super Bowl with the veteran signal caller, the Jets are seemingly soon to cut ties with the 41-year-old.

"Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him," Glazer wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won't be for the Jets."

With the Jets turning the page to a new era of football, this decision shouldn't be too shocking. They've already hired a new head coach and a new general manager, and head coach Aaron Glenn has brought over new assistants and coordinators as well.

It's a new era of football for the Jets and it doesn't seem like it'll include Rodgers.

