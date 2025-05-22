Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Superstar In Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have made a handful of big decisions this offseason which includes the hiring of a new head coach and general manager.
The Jets also cut Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields to replace him. While all these have been significant moves, there are members of the media who suggest the Jets could make an additional blockbuster move this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently predicted the Jets would trade Garrett Wilson in a deal to acquire a 2026 first, fourth, and sixth round pick. This prediction seemed to be more about gauging Wilson's value rather than picking a landing spot, though.
"Truth be told, the Jets should be moving away from Wilson as the focal point of their offense anyhow," Sobleski wrote. "He's still their top option in the passing game, but they should be scaling back their air attack with Justin Fields now behind center and a loaded backfield. New York's best path toward success is by building a unique and effective ground game.
"Even if they do so, Wilson's value would remain high. But the Jets won't be getting nearly the same return, particularly once extension negotiations begin. Instead, they could look to get a windfall by trading Wilson, who should fetch a massive return."
The only reason the Jets should consider trading Wilson is if he absolutely refuses to re-sign with them. If Wilson is as good as gone, trading him would make sense, especially if they can net the kind of draft pick capital being discussed by Sobleski.
But the top priority for the Jets should be re-signing Wilson.
He's a talented wide receiver who's entering his prime years and the Jets recently paired him with his college quarterback. Wilson is the only star playmaker on offense for the Jets at the moment.
