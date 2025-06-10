NFL Writer Claims 'Now Or Never' For Ex-Jets Star Quarterback
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers a few months ago and it kicked off one of the more dramatic free agency sagas of the offseason.
After a lot of waiting, Rodgers eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a decision that was seemingly made a few months ago.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently suggested it was "now or never" for Rodgers in Pittsburgh, and they couldn't be more spot on.
"This one is pretty obvious, as it feels like Aaron Rodgers is playing just one more season in the NFL. He just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so you figure that both Rodgers and the team are all-in for the 2025 NFL Season," Scataglia wrote. "Rodgers didn't play horribly in 2024, but he wasn't great, either, and the Steelers continue to slide down this slippery slope of trying to make it work with washed-up veterans. if Rodgers and the Steelers can't make the most of this year, Rodgers is surely going to be done."
The expectations for Rodgers and the Steelers should be sky high. Pittsburgh had a competitive team last season with Russell Wilson at the helm and Rodgers is seemingly a better option than Wilson.
But if Rodgers struggles and the Steelers post a record below .500 (which would be Mike Tomlin's first losing record as a head coach), the veteran quarterback will almost certainly enter retirement.
It's now or never for Rodgers. He needs to succeed this season. It's his final chance to add another Lombardi trophy to his resume and if everything goes right, he has the ability to do so.
