Jets Predicted To Draft Top Offensive Talent In First Round
The New York Jets have made a few big decisions this offseason. They brought in a new general manager, head coach, and quarterback already, but they still need to build more of a team up around the newly acquired Justin Fields.
The NFL Draft is going to be the best place to do this and the Jets have a top ten pick to help kick start the roster building process. There's bound to be a lot of talent on the board when the Jets are on the clock in the first round.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently predicted the Jets would use the No. 7 pick in the draft to select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell.
"The New York Jets could go a variety of different directions here, including going after a top quarterback on their board," Scataglia wrote. "But we don’t often explore the idea of this team taking Will Campbell and that could make a lot of sense. Campbell would be an instant plug-and-play starter at either guard or tackle for the Jets, and they need it with both Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses moving on this offseason. "
This might not be the pick that Jets fans want to see, but it could end up being the best possible selection. Jets fans likely want to see an offensive playmaker like Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders, or Tyler Warren. Instead, Scataglia has New York landing a potential franchise offensive tackle.
The Jets have lost both Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith in free agency this offseason, though Smith hasn't signed a deal yet. With these two tackles leaving town, the Jets need to find a plug and play starter and Campbell could likely be that guy.
