Jets Predicted To Whiff On $24 Million Free Agent Target
The New York Jets have put together quite a solid offseason. They completely revamped their front office and coaching staff by bringing in new faces across the board. Alongside that, the Jets brought in a new quarterback, Justin Fields, in free agency.
The addition of Fields and subtraction of former quarterback Aaron Rodgers should provide the Jets faithful with a lot of hope for the future. New York also holds the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
But not everything has been smooth sailing for New York. Cornerback D.J. Reed bolted in free agency for a deal with the Detroit Lions. Reed was a crucial piece of New York's defense last season.
With Reed bolting for a new team, the Jets could target free agent cornerback Mike Hilton, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals. Hilton is one of the best slot corners in the entire league.
Sports Grid's Grant White recently predicted Hilton would pass up on a deal with the Jets in order to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Mike Hilton remains a premier slot defender in the NFL," White wrote. "Despite crossing the age of 30, the market's interest in the former Bengals cornerback is expected to remain robust."
Hilton is unlikely to re-sign with the Bengals after Cincinnati dished out huge contracts with a few of its top stars.
The 31-year-old slot corner played with the Steelers before he landed with the Bengals, so a reunion in Pittsburgh isn't out of the question. With him still on the market, the Jets have a chance to land him. Bringing Hilton to the Big Apple would be a huge addition for the Jets.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Land 'Best WR Prospect In Class' At Pick No. 7