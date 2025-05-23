Jets Predicted To Go On 'Late-Summer Spending Spree'
The New York Jets have had a strong offseason so far.
New York has had to deal with more transition and turnover than most franchises but has been able to navigate the changes with seemingly little issue. The Jets moved on from big-name guys like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and CJ Mosley among others, hired a new head coach and general manager, an have infused the roster with youth.
Head coach Aaron Glenn quickly noted that one of his goals for the franchise was changing the culture this offseason. He's done that so far and buzz around New York has been overwhelmingly positive.
One thing New York has done differently this offseason is keep pretty much all of the infortmation about potential deals in-house. There aren't many leaks. Frankly, there isn't really any way to know what the team is planning to do, or if they want to even make any more moves. The team shared earlier in the offseason that it was interested in potentially finding common ground on new deals for guys like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, but there hasn't been much said outside of that.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a look at where each AFC team stands and gave each a superlative. For New York, Barnwell said the Jets are the team "most likely to go on a late-summer spending spree."
"The superlative: Most likely to go on a late-summer spending spree," Barnwell said. "The peak of the Joe Douglas era came during the 2022 draft. With extra picks from the Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold trades, the then-general manager put together easily his best draft. A new young core got the Jets excited enough to trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers the following spring, and well, you know the rest.
"Now, new GM Darren Mougey is the one who will foot the bill for Douglas' standouts. The 2022 class became eligible for extensions this offseason, and while the franchise was focusing on rebuilding its post-Rodgers offense in March and April, the time has come to make decisions regarding the four players who were going to be the building blocks of the next great "Gang Green" team. None of them has taken a clean path to Year 4."
This was in part because guys like Gardner and Wilson are eligible for new deals. The star duo have both made it clear throughout the offseason their intention of sticking around in New York. Will they get repaid with new contracts this offseason?
