Jets Predicted To Have Breakout Star In New York
The New York Jets have looked to improve the offensive line in the first round of each of the last two National Football League Drafts.
This year, the Jets took Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick. Last year, it was Olu Fashanu who landed with New York.
He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, although he made just seven starts after being taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fashanu started the season as more of a depth option but eventually moved into the starting lineup. He finished the season with five straight starts before his season was ended early.
Fashanu has some high expectations already heading into the 2025 season and Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine predicted that he will be the most improved offensive tackle this upcoming season.
"Tackle: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, New York Jets," Valentine said. "Just across the way, the Jets are gearing themselves up for a breakout year of their own on offense. New York drafted Fashanu with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the former Nittany Lion didn’t initially see much of the field early on despite starting at right tackle in Weeks 4 and 5, and even then, it was a rocky road. Between Weeks 3 and 9, Fashanu earned a 47.1 grade, 73rd out of 79 tackles, and his 9.2% pressure-rate allowed was also the sixth-highest among tackles.
"Fashanu stepped into the starting lineup when Tyron Smith injured his neck, and the long-term plan was for him to take over from the veteran at left tackle – it just happened earlier than anticipated. What followed was the natural progression of a rookie playing one of the most difficult positions in football...With Justin Fields at quarterback, the Jets will likely emphasis their running game in 2024, and while Fashanu has shown in college and with Smith retired, Fashanu enters the 2025 season as the undoubted starter at left tackle for the Jets and there’s a chance he breaks out as the league’s next great blindside protector."
If Fashanu can live up to the hype and Membou can shine, the Jets will be set at tackle for years to come.