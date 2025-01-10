Jets Predicted To Hire Ex-Head Coach, OC With Patrick Mahomes Ties For Top Vacancy
It's been a long time since the New York Jets were able to find success in the head coaching market, but they can't stop trying now.
After firing Robert Saleh all the way back in October, the Jets have had plenty of time to think about who they might want to run the ship in 2025 and beyond. Coming off a 5-12 season and without a clear-cut starting quarterback, it's going to be a tricky rebuild for the new coach to navigate.
After the season ended on Sunday, interviews have already begun, and the Jets are competing with five other teams for the top candidates.
Will New York go with a first-time head coach or a retread? Someone with an offensive or defensive background? And will any of that matter, given that the opening might be one of the least appealing on the market this winter? It's all a tricky guessing game.
Earlier this week Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor predicted that New York would settle on Matt Nagy, the ex-Chicago Bears head coach and current offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, to take over the job for 2025.
"Knowing the New York Jets, I’ve come to realize that the best prediction is usually the least exciting one," Nania wrote.
"(Owner Woody) Johnson will pick the coach who is closely connected with the league’s current dynasty. He is the man who has been an OC for Patrick Mahomes, has the approval of Andy Reid, and brings head coach experience to the table: Matt Nagy."
Nagy, 46, went 34-31 in his four years as Chicago's head coach, including two playoff appearances. His Chiefs offense ranks only 16th in the league in yards per game this season, an alarming dip given Mahomes' legendary credentials, but they also went 15-1 in games Mahomes started, so it's hard to complain too heavily.
Nevertheless, not many Jets fans are likely to get excited about the prospects of hiring Nagy, compared to some of the most coveted candidates on the market like Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson. Nania, for his part, had Vrabel going to the New England Patriots and Johnson choosing to stay with the Detroit Lions as offensive coordinator.
Whoever takes the job is going to have a difficult time turning the Jets into a contender in short order. But there are only 32 of these jobs on Earth, so they're guaranteed to find someone who believes they can do it.
