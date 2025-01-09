Jets Predicted To Land Highly-Coveted Lions Assistant As Head Coach For 2025
It's a new year, and the New York Jets find themselves in the unenviable position of resolving to find a new head coach to turn their fortunes around.
The Jets have had eight head coaches this century, counting interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who filled in this season for the fired Robert Saleh. Finding some stability on the sideline would be massive for an organization with the longest current playoff drouth in North American professional team sports.
With uncertainty clouding the situation at quarterback and no general manager, the Jets job may not be the most attractive opening of the six current head coaching vacancies around the NFL. But perhaps the allure of a reunion for a former Jets player could be intriguing.
Earlier this week, SNY Jets insider Connor Hughes predicted that New York would land current Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was also a fantastic cornerback for the Jets from 1994-2001, as their next head coach.
Coach: Aaron Glenn," Hughes said. "He knows how the New York market works. I was insanely impressed with the defensive job he's done with the Lions despite the fact they've lost basically every starter they had before the season."
Glenn, 52, has been the defensive coordinator for the Lions for the last four seasons after serving as the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints. He's overseen the league's number-seven scoring defense this season, giving up the second-fewest passing touchdowns of any team.
New Orleans also has a head coaching vacancy, so they could be a top threat to keep Glenn out of New York (okay, East Rutherford, New Jersey). So far, all six teams with vacancies have at least requested to interview Glenn.
At this point, all options are on the table for the Jets. They have to see who interviews well and who winds up being receptive to their offers. If Glenn turns out to be the right fit, New York has to hope he can be the man to turn their fortunes around.
