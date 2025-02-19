Jets Predicted To Ink 1,104 Yard, 24-Year-Old Star To Contract Extension
Early in the offseason, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was reportedly upset with his situation in the Big Apple. There were rumors indicating he wanted to be traded, but the Jets were too busy figuring out their new general manager and head coach to tend to Wilson at the time.
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently predicted the Jets would opt to extend Wilson's contract instead of trading him. This "bold prediction" comes on the heels of New York releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"Davante Adams will most likely be released which will save the Jets $30 million against the cap. Allen Lazard is also expected to be released, which puts Wilson back into the top spot in the wide receiver room, where he belongs," Moffett wrote. "There’s no doubt that Wilson is one of the top receivers in the league. With mediocre quarterback play, he’s had three straight seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving. His talent is undeniable, and he deserves to be paid like a top receiver. The Jets will make sure that happens this offseason."
Wilson certainly deserves to be paid among the league's best pass catchers, especially if the team moves on from Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. With those two wide outs likely gone, Wilson may be one of the most important pieces on the entire Jets roster. Without him, they would have little to no passing offense.
New York is set to save quite a bit of money by cutting Rodgers and assumably Adams. With that money, they could secure a massive deal for Wilson to keep him in New York during his prime years.
