Jets Predicted To Land 2-Time Pro Bowl Safety In Possible $5 Million Bargain
There has already been plenty of turnover for the New York Jets in the secondary so far in free agency.
Star cornerback D.J. Reed is gone, having signed with the Detroit Lions. But the Jets moved quickly to replace him, signing Brandon Stephens away from the Baltimore Ravens. And on Monday, New York added ex-Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.
Cisco is young and has a nose for the ball, but he's been inconsistent in coverage. Supplementing that signing with a veteran safety to round out the secondary could be a worthwhile objective if the Jets have enough budget left over.
One NFL writer believes the Jets will do just that--sign one more safety with a pair of Pro Bowls to his name.
On Tuesday, SportsGrid's Grant White predicted that New York would acquire Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons, who is not only a two-time Pro Bowler but a four-time second-team All-Pro, to put the finishing touches on their 2025 secondary.
"The New York Jets could set their sights on a veteran ball-hawk in free agency. While Justin Simmons had a down year with the Atlanta Falcons, he's still proven to be a capable starter," White wrote.
"The two-time Pro Bowler tallied two interceptions and seven pass deflections last season while holding opposing receivers to a tidy 59.5% catch rate in coverage. Simmons's presence elevates the Jets' secondary, making him a natural fit."
Simmons, 31, may not have garnered any postseason honors with the Falcons, but he still played solid in coverage. And throughout his career, he's been an interception machine, tallying 32 in total, including a league-best six in 2022.
Spotrac currently projects Simmons for a one-year, $5 million contract. If that's all it winds up taking for the next team to land this proven veteran, it could prove to be a major bargain.
