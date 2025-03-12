Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Land 2-Time Pro Bowl Safety In Possible $5 Million Bargain

Are the Jets finished revamping their secondary?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

There has already been plenty of turnover for the New York Jets in the secondary so far in free agency.

Star cornerback D.J. Reed is gone, having signed with the Detroit Lions. But the Jets moved quickly to replace him, signing Brandon Stephens away from the Baltimore Ravens. And on Monday, New York added ex-Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

Cisco is young and has a nose for the ball, but he's been inconsistent in coverage. Supplementing that signing with a veteran safety to round out the secondary could be a worthwhile objective if the Jets have enough budget left over.

One NFL writer believes the Jets will do just that--sign one more safety with a pair of Pro Bowls to his name.

On Tuesday, SportsGrid's Grant White predicted that New York would acquire Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons, who is not only a two-time Pro Bowler but a four-time second-team All-Pro, to put the finishing touches on their 2025 secondary.

"The New York Jets could set their sights on a veteran ball-hawk in free agency. While Justin Simmons had a down year with the Atlanta Falcons, he's still proven to be a capable starter," White wrote.

"The two-time Pro Bowler tallied two interceptions and seven pass deflections last season while holding opposing receivers to a tidy 59.5% catch rate in coverage. Simmons's presence elevates the Jets' secondary, making him a natural fit."

Simmons, 31, may not have garnered any postseason honors with the Falcons, but he still played solid in coverage. And throughout his career, he's been an interception machine, tallying 32 in total, including a league-best six in 2022.

Spotrac currently projects Simmons for a one-year, $5 million contract. If that's all it winds up taking for the next team to land this proven veteran, it could prove to be a major bargain.

More NFL: Jets Sign Ex-Jaguars Safety With 8 Career INT To $10 Million Contract: Report

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News