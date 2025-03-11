Jets Sign Ex-Jaguars Safety With 8 Career INT To $10 Million Contract: Report
The New York Jets may have lost star cornerback D.J. Reed on Monday, but they still found ways to bulk up their secondary.
After a 5-12 season, the Jets have already had a hectic start to their offseason. They said goodbye to quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams before free agency began, and once the legal tampering period began Monday, several other starters, including Reed, followed them out the door.
Earlier in the day, the Jets replaced Reed by signing former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens. Now, they're adding a safety to the mix, in the form of a three-year starter from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to multiple reports, the Jets are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract with safety Andre Cisco, who had spent his entire four-year career in Jacksonville. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news of the signing.
Cisco, who turns 25 later this month, comes with definite upside. He's got eight interceptions so far in his career, including a career-high of four in 2023. He's allowed a career passer rating of 116.8 in coverage, but he allowed a personal-best 58.8 percent completion rate this past season.
Cisco was a third-round pick by the Jaguars out of Syracuse in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's still very young and has the potential to shoot up the safety ranks if he can cut down on some of the big plays he surrenders.
Though the Jets might not be entering a rebuild, strictly speaking, they certainly are getting younger this season. They're also planning to start 25-year-old Justin Fields at quarterback, which could be either a stopgap solution or a long-term fix.
Signings like these have the potential to pay dividends, without breaking the bank.
