Jets Predicted To Land 'Best WR Prospect In Class' At Pick No. 7
The New York Jets have a few big holes to fill ahead of next season. The upcoming NFL Draft will give them plenty of opportunity to land high ceiling prospects to elevate the team to the next level.
New York currently holds the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft and there's bound to be plenty of talented prospects available here.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spinzone recently predicted the Jets would use the No. 7 pick to select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is widely seen as the best wide receiver prospect in the draft class, and he would fill a huge hole for New York.
"The New York Jets have a new head coach, general manager, and starting QB," Scataglia wrote. "Justin Fields is going to be their starter for at least the 2025 NFL Season, and it would not shock me if from now until the 2026 NFL Draft, the Jets tried to load up their roster as much as possible to pave the way for a rookie in next year's draft, where the QB class is projected to be a lot better. In the meantime, they'll use their first-round pick in this mock draft on Tet McMillan, the best WR prospect in the class."
McMillan would fill the hole left by Davante Adams. Adams was cut earlier this offseason and New York hasn't added a true WR2 to replace him.
The Arizona product was a superstar last season. He brought in 84 catches for 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns last season. His catch radius is ridiculous, and he has some of the best hands in the draft. If the Jets can land him at pick No. 7, this would be the ideal pick.
