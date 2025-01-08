Jets Predicted To Land Ex-Dolphins, Patriots Defensive Guru As New Head Coach
There's no such thing as certainty when it comes to the New York Jets these days. Still, prediction season has begun.
The Jets are searching for both a new general manager and new head coach, which is an uneasy feeling for any NFL fan base. But things have been so bad, for so long, that a fresh start could always be what the Jets need to finally get back on track.
After a dismal 5-12 season and awaiting the retirement decision of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets might not be able to get their number-one choice for either gig. So who might be a realistic fit to make the Jets a more disciplined team between the white lines next season?
John Jastremski of SNY believes that the Jets can settle on a former head coach with the division rival Miami Dolphins. Jastremski recently predicted that Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores would take over the Jets job in 2025.
"I'll say Brian Flores is going to be the head coach," Jastremski said. "He's got New York ties, he has head coaching experience, he did a brilliant job with the Minnesota defense, and I think (he) can learn from the mistakes he made with the Miami Dolphins."
"I think for this climate here in New York, the Jets need a leader of men. Brian Flores is that. And they need a program builder. He took over a tanking Miami Dolphin team and (won 10 games in his second season). I think Brian Flores deserves a second chance."
The 43-year-old Flores won three Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots, including one as the defensive play-caller in 2018. He had a 24-25 record with the Dolphins in three years as the head coach and now in Minnesota, he oversees the NFL's number-one defense in terms of takeaways.
Flores has already received interview requests from the Jets and Chicago Bears. He also appears interested in a return to New England, but that interest has yet to be reported as mutual.
Could Flores be the man to take the Jets back to the playoffs for the first time since the first Obama administration? We'll all have to wait and see whether he gets that opportunity.
