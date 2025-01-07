Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With 1300-Yard Superstar In Surprise Blockbuster Trade
The NFL offseason is a time for resets, and the New York Jets may have more turnover than anybody.
There's no telling who the head coach will be. There's similarly no telling whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers might retire or get kicked to the curb. Plus, there's always the chance of an unexpected trade.
If the Jets are looking to recoup some value for some of their young stars, they have ample options, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall would both be coveted pieces for some of the league's top contenders.
On Monday, Benjamin Solak of ESPN predicted that the Jets would trade Hall this offseason, capitalizing on his value ahead of the final season of his rookie contract.
"While receiver Garrett Wilson is the buzzy trade candidate these days, the Jets will end up trading their other young offensive star, Breece Hall," Solak wrote. "It's a bad year for free agent running backs, but some teams will be looking for a similar veteran boost to those the Eagles, Ravens and Packers found on the veteran market last offseason."
"Hall's injuries are starting to catch up to him, and the Jets would be wise to move on from him early, while he still has some value leaguewide -- especially with young backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis showing promise."
Hall, 23, has had an up-and-down career so far, but the superstar potential is obvious. He totaled 1,585 scrimmage yards in 2023 and 1,359 this past season, even if the rushing and touchdown output weren't among the league's top backs.
Running back value is always tough to gauge, both in trades and in free-agent money. That said, if the Jets can get a solid day-two pick for Hall, they may have to strongly think about taking it.
