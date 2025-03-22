Jets Predicted To Lose Stefon Diggs Sweepstakes To NFC Rival
The New York Jets have made quite a few moves to upgrade their team this offseason. Despite all the moves they've made to push themselves in the right direction, there are still some gaping holes to be filled on the roster.
Namely, it's the offensive line and wide receiver room that need the most attention from the Jets' front office. After New York decided to cut Davante Adams, it became quite clear they would need to sign or draft another star pass catcher to replace him.
One of the players that's continued to be connected to the Jets is Stefon Diggs. Diggs is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but he's still one of the most talented wide receivers in the league whenever he's healthy.
Sports Grid's Grant White recently predicted the Jets would lose the Diggs free agency sweepstakes. White predicted the star pass catcher would sign with the New York Giants and newly signed quarterback Jameis Winston instead.
"Injuries sidelined Stefon Diggs during his debut season with the Texans," White wrote. "While there's no questioning his talent, the impact of this injury raises concerns about the term he's likely to secure in free agency."
Diggs remains a free agent, but it likely won't last for much longer. He would be a huge addition for the Jets as the WR2 option behind Garrett Wilson, but Diggs would also be a solid addition beside Malik Nabers for the Giants.
Either way, the Jets need to add a pass catcher, preferably before the NFL Draft.
