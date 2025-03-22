Lions' D.J. Reed Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Move Of Offseason'
The New York Jets have had quite an exciting offseason. But not every move has been a good one for the Jets. It seemed like many in New York understood that cornerback D.J. Reed was heading elsewhere, but when he signed his new deal with the Detroit Lions, it still hurt.
While the Reed departure is going to hurt the Jets, it's going to help the Lions quite a bit. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently dubbed this move the smartest move of the Lions' offseason.
"The Detroit Lions are coming off the most successful regular season in team history. But there was at least one area where they struggled mightily: They were last in the NFC in pass defense," Davenport wrote. "They signed veteran cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal to fix that hole. Compared to what the New England Patriots gave former Lions cornerback Carlton Davis, Reed was a relative bargain. Landing arguably the best player available at a premium position and area of need is how winning teams keep winning. Doing so at a reasonable cost is just icing on the cake."
Reed is likely going to play a huge piece of the Lions' defense. With Detroit playing a physical, man-to-man style defense that heavily relies on the cornerbacks' abilities to make plays and stay with receivers, Reed is going to be a key to dominating opposing offenses.
The fact that they landed the top free agent cornerback for just under $50 million makes this one of the steals of the offseason. Letting him go could come back to haunt the Jets in the near future.
More NFL: Jets' Justin Fields Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Move Of Offseason'