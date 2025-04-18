Jets Predicted To Make Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade For Star Pass Catcher
The New York Jets have put together quite an exciting offseason and there's potential it will get even better. New York has added a new franchise quarterback and it still has time to continue building the team around him.
The upcoming NFL Draft has the potential to be quite exciting as the Jets look to fill the voids left by the losses of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, Tyler Conklin, Davante Adams, D.J. Reed and a few others.
Tyler Dragon of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Dragon predicted the Jets would trade down with the New Orleans Saints, moving from pick No. 7 to pick No. 9, and select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"The Jets believe in Justin Fields, but they have to surround him with better weapons," Dragon wrote. "Warren is a complete tight end who blocks well and is tough to tackle with the football in his hands."
Dragon doesn't note what the trade would land the Jets, but it's safe to assume New York would return at least two additional draft picks either in the 2025 or 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for the swap of first-round picks.
The Jets seemingly have their eyes on Warren as Conklin's replacement anyway. Drafting the Penn State product at No. 7 feels like a slight reach, so if New York can pull off a trade like this and still land its guy, it would be quite a dream scenario for the team.
