Jets Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade For Aaron Rodgers' Successor In Draft
So much of the New York Jets' 2025 storyline revolves around whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be back in green and white. But what is the team's plan for succession?
Rodgers is an all-time great, with four Most Valuable Player awards and a Super Bowl title to his name. He's also 41 years old now, still only a year removed from a devastating Achilles injury, and no longer possesses many of the superstar qualities that have been his trademarks.
It's uncertain right now whether Rodgers will be back at all for the 2025 season, and if he is, he might well request to play for a different team. Even if he stays, though, the Jets need to have a plan in place for the following season, and the next several seasons beyond that.
The Jets, who went 5-12 this season, currently own the number-seven pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But will they attempt to move up the board to secure Rodgers' replacement?
On Wednesday, Ewing of Yardbarker predicted the Jets would do exactly that, trading up for a quarterback near the top of the first round to sit behind Rodgers for a year, assuming the 20-year veteran chooses to return.
"With a reasonable cap number for Rodgers ($23M) in 2025, the Jets take a page from the Atlanta Falcons' playbook and pair the veteran QB with either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward," Ewing wrote.
"Moving up from the No.7 spot in the draft won’t be easy, but cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall could be involved in a deal as both will be free agents in 2026."
Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders, threw for 4,134 yards this season, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Meanwhile Ward, a fifth-year transfer from Washington State, threw for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Having a plan is key, and if the Jets zero in on either Sanders or Ward as their top target, there's no time like the present to spring into action on a potential trade. Lots of other teams are looking for their future quarterbacks, too.
More NFL: Report: Jets Made 'Last-Second Call' In Hopes Of Luring Patriots Head Coach To NY