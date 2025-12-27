Jets Lose Three For 2025 Season, Including Will McDonald IV

The New York Jets are going to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday and will do so without Kiko Mauigoa, Will McDonald IV, and Jay Tufele on the field.

New York head coach Aaron Glenn ruled the trio out of the Week 17 contest on Friday. That's not all, though. The Jets announced later on in the afternoon that all three were being placed on the Injured Reserve, thus ending their seasons.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The Jets have placed LB Kiko Mauigoa, edge Will McDonald IV and DL Jay Tufele on injured reserve," the Jets announced. "Mauigoa (6-2, 233) sustained a shoulder injury in a Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. A fifth-round draft selection of the Jets out of Miami earlier this year, Mauigoa appeared in 12 games (8 starts) for the Green & White during his rookie season. Mauigoa played 329 defensive snaps and 204 special teams snaps, totaling 45 tackles. McDonald (6-4, 245) is dealing with a knee injury. The third-year Jet -- a first-round draft pick of the team in 2023 -- has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) for the Green & White this season. He leads the team with 8.0 sacks, and he has recorded 30 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 10 TFL.

The Jets lost three more pieces for the season

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) runs off the field after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tufele (6-3, 305) sustained an ankle injury in a Week 16 loss to the Saints. In his first season with the Green & White, the fifth-year veteran appeared in 12 games (2 starts) and totaled 12 tackles. Tufele, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2021 and then spent 4 seasons in Cincinnati, played 230 defensive snaps and 62 special teams snaps this season."

Of the three, the loss of McDonald will sting the most over the next two games. He is the Jets' best edge rusher and is leading the team with eight sacks. The closest player to McDonald as of writing is Jowon Briggs with four.

The finish line is coming for the 2025 season for the Jets, but they still have to get through two more contests.

More NFL: Jets Drop Injury Updates On Mason Taylor, Will McDonald, More