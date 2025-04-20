Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Make Draft Day Trade For 'Franchise Quarterback'

Could the Jets trade back into the first round for a quarterback?

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets helmets are seen during the second half of the game between the New York Giants and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets made a lot of moves to improve their roster this offseason, but the biggest acquisition was free agent quarterback Justin Fields.

Beyond that, the Jets made a few moves to upgrade the team, but nothing too prominent. That doesn't mean they're done making moves though.

Sporting News' Mike Moraitis recently predicted the Jets would swing a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to trade back into the first round at pick No. 32. The full deal sees the Jets sending pick No. 42 and No. 73 to the Eagles in exchange for picks No. 32 and No. 96.

With pick No. 32, Moraitis predicted the Jets would select a "franchise quarterback" in Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart.

"The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal in free agency, but he is anything but guaranteed to be the long-term answer in New York," Moraitis wrote. "An ascending prospect, Dart can sit behind Fields for a year or two to hone his skills, with the hope he takes over by 2027, at the latest, and proves to be the long-term solution Gang Green needs."

If Dart falls to pick No. 32, the Jets could look into this kind of trade. There's a very high chance that one of the teams at the top of the second round opt to take him, so a trade up would be the Jets' only option to bring the talented young quarterback to New York.

New York has Fields already, but there would be no issue in adding another talented signal caller to create a position battle for the next two years. It would add much needed depth at a position that the Jets have lacked talent for years.

