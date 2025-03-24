Ex-Jets Playmaker Projected To Land $4.5 Million Deal
There's a former New York Jets second-round NFL Draft pick still available in free agency and looking for a new home.
New York selected wide receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft. He lasted just two years in New York before the Jets traded him to the Cleveland Browns. Moore and a third-round pick were sent to the Browns in exchange for a second-round pick.
Moore has been a steady receiver throughout his career but hasn't ascended into the level of a star as was initially expected when he landed in New York. He is a free agent now after two solid years in Cleveland and is just 24 years old. Over the last two years, he had 120 catches for 1,178 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 34 games played.
There will be a team out there that gives him a chance and it doesn't seem like he would cost a lot. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $4.5 million across one year. That's a very affordable deal and one that could be overperformed by Moore. He's young and has shown some flashes. A receiver-needy team will absolutely give him a shot.
Maybe the Jets should give him a call. The Jets need receiving help themselves behind Garrett Wilson. Maybe Moore could be a solid No. 2. If that projected market value actually could be his price tag, it would be within the budget. Free agents have flown off the board. The Jets will need to do something for the offense.
