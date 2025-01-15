Jets Predicted To Make Surprise Decision With Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams
It's going to be a long offseason for the New York Jets full of plenty of rumors, speculation, and predictions.
New York arguably will be the most interesting team to watch throughout the offseason. The Jets will look very different in 2025 but have a lot of talent on the roster. New York surprisingly won just five games in 2024 and now is looking to fill the head coach and general manager roles.
Whoever ends up filling those spots won't be able to ease into the job by any means. The NFL Draft will be here before you know it and the franchise will have to chart out how it wants to use the No. 7 pick and beyond.
The head coach and general manager also will have to figure out how to build the roster for the 2025 season. The biggest question they will have to answer revolves around Aaron Rodgers. If he wants to play another year, should the Jets bring him back? Also, the Jets will have to determine if they want to keep star receiver Davante Adams around for another year even with a huge amount left on his contract.
It's unclear what will happen, but SNY's Lucas Hutcherson predicted that the Jets will end up keeping Rodgers but letting Adams go.
"Whether or not Rodgers returns is up in the air," Hutcherson said. "While it’s widely assumed that if Rodgers returns, Davante Adams will too – and that if he leaves, so will Adams – some people have been workshopping scenarios where Adams stays despite Rodgers’ departure. For example, maybe Rodgers will retire or the Jets will make a move for Adams’ college teammate, Derek Carr. However, what if it went the one way nobody has considered and the Jets were to retain Rodgers but let Adams go?
"This would signify to Rodgers that Garrett Wilson is to be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver going forward. It would also mean that Rodgers is no longer going to be calling the shots because they need him to prove he can succeed in being competitive and mentoring a young heir apparent without everything tailored to his design. The cap savings realized by moving Adams could theoretically help to justify the cost of retaining Rodgers, which, given his age, is unquestionably a big risk."
Realistically, anything can happen and that's why the Jets will be so interesting this offseason. There are a million questions that need to be answered and they will start with the head coach, general manager, Rodgers, and Adams.
