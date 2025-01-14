Exclusive: Jets 16-Year NFL Vet Comments On Aaron Rodgers’ Uncertain Future
Will Aaron Rodgers return for the 2025 season?
The New York Jets certainly must have this question in the front of their mind right now. New York is looking to fill the head coach and general manager positions and whoever lands those jobs will have to determine the team’s plans with Rodgers.
He’s under contract for another season and right now is figuring out whether he wants to continue his career or hang up his cleats and retire. If he does want to continue his playing career, should the Jets keep him for another year?
There’s been arguments made on both sides of the discussion.
Jets punter and 16-year National Football League veteran Thomas Morstead weighed in on the hot topic in an exclusive interview.
“That’s up to him,” Morstead said. “And any player making that decision, that’s their decision. Do I think he will be back? I don’t know the answer to that. That’s kind of above my pay grade. As far as knowing all of the intricacies and complexities of that situation, obviously, that’s a big decision as a team with your quarterback and the guy who is generally the most important position on the team and highest compensated generally on the team.
“I’ve got no idea what’s going to happen. I’ve loved being teammates with him. He’s become a good friend and we’ll see what happens.”
Until Rodgers makes an announcement, anything realistically could happen. Morstead is someone who spent the last two seasons in the locker room with Rodgers so it’s interesting to hear his perspective.
Morstead is a 16-year National Football League veteran who has done a lot of good on the field. He’s been a Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl. That’s not all he is doing, though. Morstead has partnered with the Team Gleason Foundation for "Punt for ALS.” Throughout the season, he committed to donating $1,000 for every punt he landed inside the 20-yard line this season.
That’s not all, though, he will be giving away a pair of Super Bowl tickets to a lucky donor to "Punt for ALS/” You can learn more about the initiative and make a donation here.
