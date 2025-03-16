Jets Predicted To Pair Justin Fields With $14 Million Star Free Agent
The New York Jets began free agency by making a huge splash. New York agreed to a deal and signed 26-year-old star quarterback Justin Fields shortly after releasing veteran Aaron Rodgers.
Fields is going to need some help around him on offense. With the Jets cutting Davante Adams earlier this offseason, they're going to need to add some pass catching talent around Fields. Luckily for New York, there are still some quality options available.
Monty Lobb of TWSN.net recently predicted the Jets would add a star wide receiver in free agency. Lobb predicted the Jets would sign Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Spotrac projects Diggs to sign a deal for about $14 million in free agency this year.
"Stefon Diggs would be the perfect fit. He would take so much pressure off Garrett Wilson and would be a great second option at this point in his career," Lobb wrote. "Diggs would still get plenty of targets, which will keep him happy, and he can fill a large gap on the Jets roster. If Justin Fields has any chance of succeeding in New York, they need to upgrade. Stefon Diggs would be a great guy to get."
Diggs could be the perfect option for New York. The 31-year-old star is coming off a torn ACL which sidelined him for over half the 2024 season. Before his injury, he had nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns for the Texans.
If the Jets believe he'll return at full strength, adding Diggs wouldn't be a bad move. He could provide a quality option opposite of Garrett Wilson. This would also allow New York to comfortably address the offensive line in the NFL Draft instead of worrying about adding a wide receiver or two.
