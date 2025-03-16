Steelers Insider Roasts Jets, Justin Fields After Massive Contract
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets swooped in and stole Justin Fields from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. This decision comes shortly after New York cut veteran signal caller Aaron Rodgers.
Just about everybody within the Jets' organization seemed happy with New York's decision to sign Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. It's the sign that the Jets could be turning the page to a new era of football. But the same excitement hasn't surfaced in Pittsburgh, the city where Fields spent one season.
On a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac aired out his grievances over losing Fields to the Jets. Dulac didn't hold back as he roasted Fields, the Jets, and somehow the Cleveland Browns in the matter of a few minutes.
“Justin Fields wanted to test the free agent market. I’m sure they [Pittsburgh] didn’t expect him [Fields] to get that kind of offer," Dulac said. "Rich [Eisen], the guy won 10 games in three years in Chicago and played six games last year. That is not a quality body of work to get a $40 million dollar two-year deal, but that is what we see in free agency. That is what we see from teams like the Jets and the [Cleveland] Browns who make decisions like that."
It seems like Dulac is more fueled by hate and emotion than logic and reasoning. Rather than admitting the Steelers attempted to sign Fields and lost him to the Jets, Dulac chose to trash New York as if it's a lesser franchise than everybody else.
Only time will tell if this contract was a huge over pay or not. But Fields is a very talented quarterback. The Jets know it, the Steelers know it, and Dulac knows it.
