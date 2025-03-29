Jets Predicted To Pair Justin Fields With Breakout Star
The New York Jets have a few big holes to fill and the National Football League Draft is quickly coming up and will be a way to add some talent.
The Jets will make their first selection at No. 7 on April 24th and there are plenty of directions to go in. Frankly, the most likely options seem to be help for the offensive line or someone to bolster the pass rush. But, that’s just speculation.
There’s no way to know what Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn are planning because this is their first NFL Draft with the Jets.
One position that would be great to improve is tight end. The Jets lost Tyler Conklin in free agency and there’s a very high-end prospect out there in Tyler Warren. He’s someone that could follow the recent trend of star rookie tight ends like Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta.
It would be great to have him and The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs predicted the Jets will get him at No. 7.
"No 7. New York Jets - Selection: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State," Crabbs said. "The worst part of this pick for the Jets may just be adding a Penn State alumni among all these former Ohio State Buckeyes. Justin Fields' new offense has a lot of familiar faces on it — but the tight end room is sorely lacking.
"If New York is going to maximize Fields' abilities as a dual threat, having a middle-of-the-field target with size who can also block will go a long way."
The Jets were in a similar situation last year but opted against selecting Bowers. Will the Jets front office make a similar decision this year or could they go after the top tight end in the class?