Jets Predicted To Replace Davante Adams With Elite Draft Prospect
The New York Jets need to find a new wide receiver to replace Davante Adams after the team decided to part ways with Adams and his long time signal caller Aaron Rodgers.
The loss of Adams will sting a bit, but the money saved in the decision will make it worth it. Plus, the upcoming NFL Draft has plenty of options to replace the ex-Jets star.
Sporting News' Mike Moraitis recently put together a mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. He predicted the Jets would land Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in a blockbuster trade up, but later in the draft, Moraitis predicted the Jets would draft Dart's college teammate Tre Harris to replace Adams.
"Losing Davante Adams in free agency has left the Jets very short at wide receiver, and their need at the position could become even more dire if they decide to move on from Allen Lazard, which remains a possibility even after his restructure," Moraitis wrote. "Even if Lazard stays, the Jets still need more help.
"Adding Harris not only gives a possible long-term running mate for Garrett Wilson and another weapon for Fields now, he also has familiarity with Dart, who threw him the rock in college. Having a familiar face could help Dart acclimate better."
Harris is one of the more undervalued players in the entire draft. He has a solid frame and the ability to win the jump ball. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver missed a good chunk of time with injuries this season, but when he was on the field, he was one of the best players in the country.
If the Jets can land him in the third round, it would be quite the steal.
