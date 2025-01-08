Jets Predicted To Replace Haason Reddick With 11-Sack Star
The New York Jets will need to add some more talent this offseason and the National Football League Draft surely will be the easiest way to do so.
The 2024 National Football League regular season now is over and it didn’t go as planned for the Jets. Now, the Jets are done for the season and can get a head start on the offseason. The NFL Draft will be here before you know it and the Jets will have the No. 7 pick unless they make a trade.
New York could use a boost on defense and Bleacher Report’s scouting department predicted that the Jets will select Penn State standout EDGE Abdul Carter.
“The New York Jets could go in about any direction. Aaron Rodgers' decision will ultimately decide how hard the team must push to land a quarterback prospect,” Bleacher Report said. “Until then, other areas of the roster can be supplemented. In the case of the Jets' aging roster, Penn State's Abdul Carter brings as much upside as any prospect in this year's draft class. He's not a finished product by any means, but his skill set portends a potential game-wrecker as a pass-rusher…
"The Jets did replace Bryce Huff by trading for Haason Reddick last offseason...only for Reddick to hold out into the regular season. Now, he's an impending free agent, and New York is back to square one when it comes to finding another edge-rusher."
The Reddick deal clearly didn’t work out but maybe someone like Carter could be a good replacement option. He has shined for Penn State and has tallied 11 sacks and 22 tackles for loss so far this season in 15 games.
