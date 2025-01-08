Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Replace Haason Reddick With Star Edge Rusher

The Haason Reddick era in New York was a disaster.

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick (7) on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Haason Reddick was quite a disaster for the New York Jets. New York acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles with the intentions of extending his contract.

After acquiring him, the two parties couldn't come to an agreement on an extension, so Reddick continued to hold out and miss football games. The star edge rusher would suit up in nine games for the Jets, recording just one sack and one forced fumble for New York. Before this disastrous season, Reddick had recorded 50.5 sacks over the previous four seasons.

With Reddick entering free agency this offseason, it's time the Jets end this disaster of an experiment. There's no better way to end it than to acquire his replacement in the same offseason.

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports recently predicted the Jets to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter would swiftly replace Reddick for the Jets.

"General manager Joe Douglas may be gone, but the Jets continue to take defensive linemen," Tice and McDonald wrote. "Abdul Carter can be up and down against the run, but he has the high-end pass rushing potential and could replenish a one elite unit that is starting to have to evolve its cast of characters."

Carter is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in this season's draft class. Some analysts even believe him to be the top defensive player. The junior has 22 sacks, 11 this season, across three years at Penn State.

