Jets 8-Time Pro Bowler Contemplating Retirement Following Season On IR
The 2024 season was an absolute disaster for the New York Jets and everybody involved.
After spending the 2023 season without Aaron Rodgers, due to injury, it seemed as though New York was primed for a run at the AFC East title this year. They had stars all over the roster, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and a stout defense.
What could go wrong?
Well. somehow, just about everything went wrong. And 2026 may not be much better.
Aaron Rodgers seems unsure about his future with the Jets and it's likely Davante Adams would only want to stay if Rodgers does. There have been rumors of Garrett Wilson wanting out as well.
Jets reporter Rich Cimini has revealed offensive tackle Tyron Smith is contemplating retirement this offseason. Smith played in 10 games before being sidelined with a serious neck injury. He ultimately landed on the injured reserve to finish the year.
"I've got to make a lot of decisions going forward. Within the next couple weeks, I have to decide what I'm going to do as far as playing or not playing," Smith told Cimini earlier this week.
Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and member of the Hall of Fame All-2010's team. The 34-year-old is a much-needed veteran presence along the Jets offensive line. Losing him could be devastating.
When Smith went down with injury, it was rookie tackle Olu Fashanu who took his place. Fashanu looked promising, but also landed on the injured reserve with two weeks left in the season.
