Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Young QB Prospect

Will Justin Fields have a future with the Jets?

Zach Pressnell

Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on during a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on during a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers and sign Justin Fields to be their new franchise quarterback. Fields has a lot of potential and has looked solid in camp so far. All signs are pointing toward the Ohio State product finally breaking out at the NFL level this year.

But there are still a lot of critics who are skeptical of what Fields can and will do with the Jets offense.

Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante recently predicted the Jets would replace Fields with Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"The New York Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal, but if they finish second-to-last in 2025, it likely means he didn’t pan out — putting them right back in the market for a long-term quarterback," Infante wrote. "Cade Klubnik made considerable strides in 2024. He’s an accurate passer with good poise in the pocket and underrated mobility. His consistency, rhythm, and decision-making all give him a high floor and project him as a potential long-term starter in the NFL."

It would be quite shocking to see the Jets commit the offense and $40 million to Fields during this offseason, just to replace him once given the chance. But if the Jets land the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft next offseason, that likely means they only won three or four games. At that rate, Fields had to have been pretty bad.

Either way, it's tough to predict what the Jets will do in the 2026 NFL Draft because we don't know what Fields looks like in a Jets regular season game yet.

If the young quarterback shines and shows a lot of potential, he's likely going to turn into the team's franchise signal caller. It wouldn't make sense to draft a quarterback if Fields looks the part.

More NFL: Jets Breakout Star? All Eyes On Talented Young WR In Preseason

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News