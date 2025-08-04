Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Young QB Prospect
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers and sign Justin Fields to be their new franchise quarterback. Fields has a lot of potential and has looked solid in camp so far. All signs are pointing toward the Ohio State product finally breaking out at the NFL level this year.
But there are still a lot of critics who are skeptical of what Fields can and will do with the Jets offense.
Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante recently predicted the Jets would replace Fields with Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"The New York Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal, but if they finish second-to-last in 2025, it likely means he didn’t pan out — putting them right back in the market for a long-term quarterback," Infante wrote. "Cade Klubnik made considerable strides in 2024. He’s an accurate passer with good poise in the pocket and underrated mobility. His consistency, rhythm, and decision-making all give him a high floor and project him as a potential long-term starter in the NFL."
It would be quite shocking to see the Jets commit the offense and $40 million to Fields during this offseason, just to replace him once given the chance. But if the Jets land the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft next offseason, that likely means they only won three or four games. At that rate, Fields had to have been pretty bad.
Either way, it's tough to predict what the Jets will do in the 2026 NFL Draft because we don't know what Fields looks like in a Jets regular season game yet.
If the young quarterback shines and shows a lot of potential, he's likely going to turn into the team's franchise signal caller. It wouldn't make sense to draft a quarterback if Fields looks the part.
