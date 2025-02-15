Jets Predicted To Select 12.5-Sack Game-Breaker In NFL Draft
Over the next few weeks, the vast majority of the chatter swirling around the New York Jets surely will have to do with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
The Jets announced they are moving on from Rodgers and the expectation has been that they will do the same with Adams, although that isn't as concrete as Rodgers at this point. New York made one tough decision and there are others that will be on the way.
While this is the case, there's more to talk about than just Rodgers and Adams. New York is going to have an opportunity to add a big piece to the team this offseason in the NFL Draft. The Jets have the No. 7 pick and will have plenty of talent available to them.
With each passing day, it seems like more and more mock drafts pop up. One that was interesting was Dan Parr's of NFL.com. He predicted that the Jets will add standout EDGE Jalon Walker from Georgia at No. 7.
"New head coach Aaron Glenn knows well that a cornerback’s best friend is a good pass rush," Parr said. "Gang Green adds some versatility to its defense with Walker, who can play off-ball linebacker or get after opposing quarterbacks off the edge."
Walker played three years at Georgia and tallied 12.5 sacks over that stretch. He had 6.5 sacks in 2024 in 14 games for Georgia. On top of that, he had 60 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries.
If the Jets decide to add to the defense in the NFL Draft, Walker is someone who could take the defense to another level.
More NFL: Jets, Browns Projected As Top Landing Spots For $180 Million QB