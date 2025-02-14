Jets, Browns Projected As Top Landing Spots For $180 Million QB
There are going to be some intriguing quarterbacks available over the next few months.
The most interesting signal caller surely will be Aaron Rodgers. But, he hasn't announced at this point whether or not he is going to play another year. Aside from Rodgers, there will be guys available like Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Sam Darnold among others.
Another guy who likely will be available in some way is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta but was benched throughout the season. Whether he is cut or traded, it seems like he will be on the move.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of 10 trade candidates for the offseason and had Cousins at No. 5. He projected the Jets and Cleveland Browns as the top landing spots for Cousins.
"In terms of positional value, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins tops the list," Knox said. "He plays the game's most important position and played well in 2024 before he was impacted by elbow and shoulder injuries. Cousins had the Falcons sitting at 6-3 entering that Week 10 matchup with the Saints. A four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins could still help a team in need of a starting quarterback—Atlanta is no longer one, as it is poised to turn the offense over to Michael Penix Jr.
"However, Cousins lands in the middle of our list because a trade could get complicated. Atlanta would have to eat $37.5 million in dead money to trade Cousins, and it might also have to agree to pay a large chunk of next year's $27.6 base salary. The Falcons would also have to send Cousins to a preferred destination, since his contract includes a full no-trade clause. If all that transpires, Cleveland could be an ideal landing spot for the 36-year-old. The Browns need a QB, and Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins for two years with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins could also be a fit for the Jets, who will likely need a new bridge quarterback once they make the split with Rodgers official."
Cousins has been tied to the Jets in the past, but things didn't work out. He's 36 years old now and had an Achilles injury of his own not too long ago. If the money is cheap, maybe he could make sense for New York but likely not if he's going to be expensive.
