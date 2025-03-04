Jets Predicted To Sign 10-Time Pro Bowler, Former Super Bowl Champion QB
In the National Football League, if you don't have a quarterback, you don't have much.
The New York Jets are one of a handful of teams heading into the 2025 season without a clear answer at the game's most important position. And as owners of the number-seven pick this year, they're not likely to land their next signal-caller in the upcoming draft.
Waiting around for a savior in future drafts is never fun, but the Jets at least have the luxury of both a first-year head coach and general manager. That means they can go with a veteran retread this season and if things go sideways, they can tank and look for a quarterback in the highly-regarded 2026 draft class.
With that in mind, one NFL writer believes New York will go after a decorated veteran QB who is entering the twilight of his career.
On Tuesday, Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team predicted that the Jets would sign Russell Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson started 12 games, including playoffs, for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.
"Wilson would likely cherish the opportunity to play in the New York market and the Jets could build a play-action-heavy offense around him under coordinator Tanner Engstand," Pizzuta wrote.
"Putting Wilson in an offense that would allow him to lean more on the run game with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen should take away some of the need to extend plays by, hopefully, keeping the Jets ahead of the sticks on early downs."
Wilson, 36, has a record of 23-32 as a starter since the beginning of the 2021 season. That includes his ill-fated tenure with the Denver Broncos, during which his passer rating dropped 11 points from his previous career average.
Though Wilson wasn't quite his old Seattle self in Pittsburgh, he showed some improvement, posting a 6-5 record as the starter during the regular season and throwing 16 touchdowns to five interceptions.
By no means is Wilson an exciting name for Jets fans at this stage of his career, but he offers more upside than current projected starter Tyrod Taylor. And he's also likely available for a one-year contract, which would give the Jets some all-important flexibility moving forward.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign With AFC South Team After Bumpy Jets Tenure